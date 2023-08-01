drums of war

Is Ecowas bluffing over Niger coup, or threatening to invade?

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on August 1, 2023 16:35

Demonstrators gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey
Demonstrators gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger July 30, 2023. Signs read: “Long live CNSP”, “Down with France, Ecowas”. REUTERS/Balima Boureima

All eyes are on Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, president of Ecowas, to see whether the regional body will ‘restore democracy’ in Niger or declare war.

Following the Niger coup, Ecowas has given the putschists seven days to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, threatening to use force if need be. Ecowas has made similar threats – and carried them out – before.

