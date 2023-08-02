Virgin visit

In Cameroon, President Biya’s Russian ties still going strong

By Yves Plumey Bobo

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 2, 2023 14:11

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Cameroonian President Paul Biya and his wife Chantal Biya during the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on 27 July 2023.
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Cameroonian President Paul Biya and his wife Chantal Biya during the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on 27 July 2023. SERGEI BOBYLYOV/ASS Host Photo Agency/AFP

Cameroon President Paul Biya attended the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, reaffirming Cameroon’s support of Russia in the Ukraine war.

Putin held talks with Biya on 28 July, calling on the West African country to support “a number of Russian initiatives at the UN”.

Biya took the opportunity to consolidate military agreements signed in April 2022, two months after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

During his speech, the Cameroonian president did not fail to praise Russia’s involvement “in the development of the continent and the fight against crises and terrorism”.

READ MORE Cameroon: A who’s who of Franck Biya’s inner circle, President Biya’s son

A first-time visitor to Russia, Biya brought his wife, son, and nine ministers, including Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze and the head of diplomacy, Lejeune Mbella Mbella.

Business and media meetings

Motaze held meetings on the possibility of rehabilitating Cameroon’s defunct oil refinery in Limbé.

He also spoke with Adeniyi Adebayo, Director of Development for Yango, the taxi service and subsidiary of the Russian search engine Yandex.

Cameroonian Economy

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Benin’s Serge Ekué, formerly of Natixis, has been at the helm of BOAD since 28 August 2020. (BOAD/Cyril Bailleul)

limiting losses

Premium badgeA look at BOAD’s credit insurance policy The West African Development Bank’s new credit insurance policy is a decisive step towards boosting its financing capacity for member states.
© Mamadou Mbengue, managing director of Free Senegal. Photo supplied

Telephone game

Premium badgeIn Senegal, telecoms operator Axian takes the helm at Free The Madagascar-based group has signed a deal to acquire an extra 40% stake in Senegal’s second-largest telecoms operator, putting it in change.
afretwo © Africa Reinsurance CEO Corneille Karekezi. Photo supplied.

Greenback Craving

Premium badgeAfrica Re may demand more dollar payments to reduce currency risks, CEO says The company has already imposed dollar pricing on risks in Sudan. Will it do the same in other countries?
Tema, Ghana’s largest port, handed 1.21m TEUs in 2022. (DPA/Gioia Forster)

wide berth

Premium badgeGhana’s shippers flock to neighbouring ports to avoid high charges A 20% drop in container traffic at Ghanaian ports suggests Togo and Cote d’Ivoire are seen as more attractive. 