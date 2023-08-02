In Cameroon, President Biya’s Russian ties still going strong

Putin held talks with Biya on 28 July, calling on the West African country to support “a number of Russian initiatives at the UN”.

Biya took the opportunity to consolidate military agreements signed in April 2022, two months after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

During his speech, the Cameroonian president did not fail to praise Russia’s involvement “in the development of the continent and the fight against crises and terrorism”.

A first-time visitor to Russia, Biya brought his wife, son, and nine ministers, including Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze and the head of diplomacy, Lejeune Mbella Mbella.

Business and media meetings

Motaze held meetings on the possibility of rehabilitating Cameroon’s defunct oil refinery in Limbé.

He also spoke with Adeniyi Adebayo, Director of Development for Yango, the taxi service and subsidiary of the Russian search engine Yandex.

