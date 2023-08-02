Accidental Public Servant

The return of Nasir El-Rufai: Nigeria’s ‘demolition man’

By Ben Ezeamalu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 2, 2023 12:15

Nasir El-Rufai leaving court in 2010 after a case dating back to his time as FCT minister was dismissed. (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)
Nasir El-Rufai leaving court in 2010 after a case dating back to his time as FCT minister was dismissed. (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

Nasir El-Rufai returns to cabinet under Tinubu. While some praise his effectiveness as minister under Obasanjo, others fear his ruthless streak.

On the day Nasir El-Rufai assumed duty as the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) in July 2003, he got to the office at 7.30am and pledged to clean up Nigeria’s capital city – and what a clean-up he did.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

A soldier of ECOWAS troops poses for a picture in Banjul, Gambia

regional plans

Premium badgeWill Ecowas intervene in Niger? Five key points to consider Ecowas is determined to intervene militarily in Niger if the junta that took power does not meet the requirements set out by the organisation at the e...
Former Ivorian president and PDCI leader Henri Konan Bédié on 31 December, 2020, in Abidjan. (AFP/Sia Kambou)

end of an era

Côte d’Ivoire: Former President Henri Konan Bédié has died The former head of state and president of the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire died on Tuesday, 1 August. He was 89 years old.
The electoral road is littered with obstacles for the CCC’s Nelson Chamisa and his party. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

faking it

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Opposition says electoral fraud favouring Zanu-PF Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the CCC, has made accusations that damage the credibility of the country’s highly anticipated polls.
Demonstrators gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey

drums of war

Premium badgeIs Ecowas bluffing over Niger coup, or threatening to invade? All eyes are on Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, president of Ecowas, to see whether the regional body will ‘restore democracy’ in Niger or declare war...