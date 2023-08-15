Canada’s Deep-South Resources is pushing ahead with developing its Haib copper project in Namibia after the country’s courts ruled in its favour in a licence dispute, CEO Pierre Léveillé tells The Africa Report.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In