Namibia: Deep-South Resources regains Haib licence after ‘corruption’ dispute

By David Whitehouse

Posted on August 15, 2023 04:00

Workers are seen at a production line of copper foils used for lithium batteries, at a Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group plant © Copper being used for lithium batteries, at in Tongling, Anhui province, China November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Copper being used for lithium batteries, at in Tongling, Anhui province, China November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Canada’s Deep-South Resources is pushing ahead with developing its Haib copper project in Namibia after the country’s courts ruled in its favour in a license dispute, CEO Pierre Léveillé tells The Africa Report.

