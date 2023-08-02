Will Ecowas intervene in Niger? Five key points to consider

The chiefs of staff are due to meet on August 2 in the Nigerian capital. During the emergency meeting a military strategy will be developed in the event troops are sent to Niamey. Ecowas has rarely been so firm in tone. Does the organisation have the means to carry out its threats?

