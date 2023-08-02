regional plans

Will Ecowas intervene in Niger? Five key points to consider

By Jeanne Le Bihan

Posted on August 2, 2023 11:50

A soldier of ECOWAS troops poses for a picture in Banjul, Gambia
A soldier of ECOWAS troops poses for a picture in Banjul, Gambia January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Ecowas is determined to intervene militarily in Niger if the junta that took power does not meet the requirements set out by the organisation at the end of the summit held in Abuja on Sunday 30 July: restoration of Mohamed Bazoum to power.

The chiefs of staff are due to meet on August 2 in the Nigerian capital. During the emergency meeting a military strategy will be developed in the event troops are sent to Niamey. Ecowas has rarely been so firm in tone. Does the organisation have the means to carry out its threats?

