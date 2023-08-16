miracles happen

11 things to know about Rigathi Gachagua, Kenya’s deputy president

By Son Gatitu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 16, 2023 11:33

© Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (L) walks next to his wife, Dorcas (R), (Tony Karumba/ AFP)
Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (L) walks next to his wife, Dorcas (R), (Tony Karumba/ AFP)

Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was until his election last August one of the most unlikely candidates for the second seat.

The closest he had been to power was working as personal assistant to a leader of the official opposition who later became president: Uhuru Kenyatta.

From his contentious Mau Mau heritage to corruption investigations, Kenya’s self-proclaimed “truthful man” appears on a path of his own, forcing his way however unpopular his thoughts may be.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© A detachment of Niger special forces trained by German instructors performs honours in Tilia, not far from the border with Mali, on 10 April 2022. Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images

jihadist insurgency

Seventeen troops killed in new Niger attack A jihadist insurgency has plagued Africa’s Sahel region for more than a decade.
Felicien Kabuga’s ‘Wanted’ posters as shown during a 2002 press conference by Pierre-Richard Prosper, then US Ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues. (REUTERS/George Mulala)

justice lost

Premium badgeRwanda genocide: Kabuga’s trial abandoned due to health issues After evading capture for 23 years, Felicien Kabuga was set to face trial before the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.
© Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema (R) waves at supporters during the EFF 10th anniversary party in Johannesburg, South Africa on 29 July 2023. (Guillem Sartorio/AFP)

sweet talking

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Malema celebrates decade of EFF, eyes presidency South Africa’s far-left Economic Freedom Fighters enjoys swelling support during celebrations and protests, but can it hit the 11% vote ceiling?
© Dormaa traditional area paramount chief Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II. (photo supplied)

crown and wig

Premium badgeGhana: Nana Agyeman Badu II, the controversial chief with tough skin Ghana paramount chief Oseadeeyo Agyeman has stirred controversy by advocating for the dismissal of perjury charges against an opposition MP, prompting...