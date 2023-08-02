“Our core themes remain centred on productivity, sustainability and inclusivity,” says Chris Chijiutomi, the Managing Director and Head of Africa for British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In