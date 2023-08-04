doctor on call

DRC elections: Will Nobel Laureate Denis Mukwege run?

By Romain Gras, Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala

Posted on August 4, 2023 08:45

Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege in Paris on 13 December 2022. (Vincent Fournier for JA/TAR)
Mukwege holds talks with prominent figures as his new political grouping submits a ‘referenced candidate’ for the December legislative elections.

With one month until candidate registration opens for DRC’s 20 December presidential election, rumours are swirling about Nobel laureate and renowned human rights surgeon Denis Mukwege’s plans.

