mining minefield

How Niger’s coup could affect France’s nuclear power

By Maher Hajbi

Posted on August 3, 2023 12:16

A worker at the Cominak mine near Arlit, Niger, 8 March 2023. (AFP/Olympia de Maismont)
A worker at the Cominak mine near Arlit, Niger, 8 March 2023. (AFP/Olympia de Maismont)

Niger is a major supplier of uranium for French nuclear power plants, making General Abdourahamane Tiani’s coup d’état more than a military matter for the European nation.

On Niger’s Independence Day, 3 August, demonstrators are once again out on the streets in Niamey waving anti-French slogans.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will not tolerate any attack on his country or its interests.

