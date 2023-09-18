300 finance champions 2023

African reinsurance must break with sub-scale national model to lift coverage

By David Whitehouse

September 18, 2023

The African reinsurance industry needs to find escape paths from the model of small-scale national operators which lack the capacity to take on major risks, executives say.

Many African reinsurers operate in national markets which are too small for scale to be achieved, says Junior Ngulube, who holds non-executive directorships at Santam Insurance and Continental Reinsurance. 

