Nigerian unions suspend strike after talks, amid mounting hardships

By Ben Ezeamalu

Posted on August 3, 2023 11:54

Labour Unions Protest Over Fuel Subsidy Removal In Lagos, Nigeria
Members of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Civil Society Group stage a protest over the hardship facing the mass as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy by the government, in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto)

Nigeria’s labor unions abruptly halted a planned general strike just 24 hours after launching it, following a meeting between union leaders and President Bola Tinubu.

The unions claimed Tinubu’s government was ignoring demands amid economic policies causing hardships for citizens. However, after the Tuesday talks, the Nigeria Labour Congress said it would “return to a new dialogue” with the government.

