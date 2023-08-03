Nigerian unions suspend strike after talks, amid mounting hardships

The unions claimed Tinubu’s government was ignoring demands amid economic policies causing hardships for citizens. However, after the Tuesday talks, the Nigeria Labour Congress said it would “return to a new dialogue” with the government.
