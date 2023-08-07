punch drunk

Floyd Mayweather throws weight behind ZANU-PF, even though he can’t vote

Zimbabwe votes

By Veneranda Langa

Posted on August 7, 2023 10:37

Residents of Mabvuku, a high-density suburb in Harare, Zimbabwe, waiting for former World Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather Jr at a rally to drum up support for ZANU-PF. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)
Floyd Mayweather Jr flew in by private jet and wore the Mnangagwa scarf. But after the thrill is over, Mabvuku residents still have no water.

When Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr said “yes” to his invitation, Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya had reason to punch the air.

The parliamentary candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara brought the American retired boxer, winner of 15 world championships, to Harare in July to attract crowds for his political campaign.

Mayweather arrived in a private jet and wore the scarf popularised by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his visit, a symbol of endorsement of the Zimbabwean leader’s rule. “The president is unbelievable,” the American boxer said at State House after visiting Mnangagwa.

READ MORE Zimbabwe elections: Has Chamisa found a chink in Mnangagwa’s armour?

“He is for the people, and I told him he has my support 100%, so we need him brought back here [to State House]; for a great cause, for the people,” Mayweather said.

Mayweather’s booking fee for an appearance is reported to be in the range of US$500,000-$750,000. While not confirming the exact dollar amount it had spent on the

