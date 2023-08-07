Floyd Mayweather throws weight behind ZANU-PF, even though he can’t vote

When Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr said “yes” to his invitation, Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya had reason to punch the air.
The parliamentary candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara brought the American retired boxer, winner of 15 world championships, to Harare in July to attract crowds for his political campaign.
Mayweather arrived in a private jet and wore the scarf popularised by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his visit, a symbol of endorsement of the Zimbabwean leader’s rule. “The president is unbelievable,” the American boxer said at State House after visiting Mnangagwa.
“He is for the people, and I told him he has my support 100%, so we need him brought back here [to State House]; for a great cause, for the people,” Mayweather said.
Mayweather’s booking fee for an appearance is reported to be in the range of US$500,000-$750,000. While not confirming the exact dollar amount it had spent on the
