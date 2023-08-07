locked out

Why Senegal has banned TikTok

By Quentin Velluet

Posted on August 7, 2023 10:51

jad20230803-eco-senegal-suspension-tiktok-sonko-1256×628-1691050178 © Demonstrators clash with riot police in a district of Dakar on 3 June 2023. Leo Correa/AP/SIPA
Demonstrators clash with riot police in a district of Dakar on 3 June 2023. Leo Correa/AP/SIPA

The Chinese social media platform has been suspended in Senegal in response to demonstrations in support of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

TikTok, accused of being “the preferred network for malicious people to broadcast hateful and subversive messages that threaten the country’s stability”, has been suspended “until further notice”.

