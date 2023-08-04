Exemplary (until now)

10 things to know about Niger coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani

By Mathieu Olivier

August 4, 2023

General Abdourahmane Tiani, who was declared as the new head of state of Niger by leaders of a coup, meets ministers in Niamey
General Abdourahmane Tiani, who was declared as the new head of state of Niger by leaders of a coup, arrives to meet with ministers in Niamey, Niger July 28, 2023. REUTERS/Balima Boureima/

General Abdourahamane Tiani was an unknown figure until he seized power in Niger on 26 July, detaining President Mohamed Bazoum.

He now leads a junta facing ECOWAS threats of intervention. What do we know about the commander at the centre of Niger’s crisis?

1. Strong-headed

When General Abdourahamane Tiani is evoked with some of the figures who knew him as head of the presidential guard for Mahamadou Issoufou and then Mohamed Bazoum, one description comes back constantly: his stubborn character. “Once he has decided something, it is difficult to make him change his mind,” explains an advisor to the current head of state, who remains detained by the putschists at the Presidential Palace, but still refuses to resign.

