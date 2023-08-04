Nigeria: Tinubu seeks parliament’s approval to invade Niger 

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has sought parliamentary approval to place sanctions on the Republic of Niger and mobilise the military for a possible intervention should the junta not respond to the conditions sought by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

