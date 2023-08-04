locked and loaded

Nigeria: Tinubu seeks parliament’s approval to invade Niger 

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on August 4, 2023 15:16

President of Nigeria and head of ECOWAS, Bola Tinubu. (File photo/Reuters/Lewis Joly/Pool)
Tensions rise after Niamey pushed back envoys from Nigeria, Togo, France and the US, and diplomatic solutions in Niger now look unlikely.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has sought parliamentary approval to place sanctions on the Republic of Niger and mobilise the military for a possible intervention should the junta not respond to the conditions sought by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

