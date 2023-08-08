dirt digging

Moïse Katumbi and the mercenaries: DRC’s rehashed controversy

By Romain Gras, Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala

Posted on August 8, 2023 11:09

Moïse Katumbi, presidential candidate in 2023 for Ensemble pour la République. (Johanna de Tessières/Collectif Huma for JA/TAR)
Seven years after ‘Mercenarygate’ hit the DRC courts against then-presidential candidate Moïse Katumbi, the case has resurfaced.

In a letter sent mid-July to the public prosecutor at the Supreme Court, Jean-Claude Bukassa – President Félix Tshisekedi’s security adviser at the time – asked for an update on the status of the 2016 case against opposition leader Moïse Katumbi, in which Katumbi was accused of hiring mercenaries.

This was one of the key legal cases of Joseph Kabila’s last years in power. In May 2016, the Congolese justice system accused Katumbi, then a declared candidate in the presidential election, of having recruited ‘mercenaries’, including former US soldiers, to ensure his security.

READ MORE DRC: Katumbi is preparing to break his alliance with President Tshisekedi

Charged with ‘undermining the internal and external security of the State’, Katumbi denounced the case as a ploy to use the courts to sideline his political ambitions. He then left the country, beginning a three-year exile.

The proceedings continued in the DRC but the case was dropped in 2019, against a backdrop of

