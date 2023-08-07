prosperity pathways

Why Africa should look to Africa in its quest for resilience

in depth

This article is part of the dossier:

Resilience and growth

SPONSORED BY MSC

By Nicholas Norbrook

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 7, 2023 08:54

A UN-chartered ship taking grain from Ukraine to Ethiopia, August 2022. (AFP/Oleksandr Gimanov)
A UN-chartered ship taking grain from Ukraine to Ethiopia, August 2022. (AFP/Oleksandr Gimanov)

Covid-19, inflation, and the impact of the war in Ukraine have been a triple shock to jilt African policymakers into new ways of thinking.

Africa has taken a bruising over the past three years. The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the inadequacies of healthcare systems and vaccine production across the continent, making political elites rethink their priorities.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

Also in this in Depth:

just desserts

Is Aliko Dangote preparing to hand over to his daughters? Nigerian billionaire promotes Mariya Aliko Dangote, a top business strategist with a legal background, to the board of Dangote Sugar Refineries.

Multiple reforms

Africa’s green transition currently unattainable, says Mahmoud Mohieldin Mahmoud Mohieldin speaks about his vision for public and private sectors working together to accelerate the green energy transition.

weather riot

Africa: Home of haywire heatwaves and southern snowfalls In July, while snow fell in South Africa – a very rare occurrence – countries in North Africa broke minimum and maximum heat records.

Anti-Homosexuality

Uganda President Museveni accuses World Bank of coercion after loan freeze The World Bank said Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act ‘fundamentally contradicts’ the institution’s values.