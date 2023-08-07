Domino Effect?

Nigerian industry fears GSK pullout may trigger mass exit

By Tobi Tunji

Posted on August 7, 2023 09:55

GSK, which employs over 290 people in Nigeria, is well-known for its products, such as Augmentin, Neosporin and Panadol.
The company will exit Nigeria after 51 years of operations as foreign currency volatility undermines its business model.

GSK said in June that widespread foreign exchange shortages in Nigeria were negatively impacting its operations. Soon after, the British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company decided to exit the Nigerian market, which bodes ill for Africa’s largest economy.

