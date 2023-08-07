A nation of 25 million people had woken up to the news that President Mohamed Bazoum had been detained – just 24 months after he was elected in a peaceful, democratic transfer of power.
It would take a few days before it emerged that General Abdourahmane Tiani, commander of the presidential guard, was leading this latest military misadventure.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In