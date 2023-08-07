REGIONAL RAGE

Niger: ECOWAS failure to respect its democracy rules boosted putschists

By Jeggan Grey-Johnson

Posted on August 7, 2023 13:32

Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger, 6 August, 2023.
Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger, 6 August, 2023. (REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou)

We are in a deep regional crisis just over a week after Niger succumbed to the political pandemic engulfing the region – military coups.

A nation of 25 million people had woken up to the news that President Mohamed Bazoum had been detained – just 24 months after he was elected in a peaceful, democratic transfer of power.

It would take a few days before it emerged that General Abdourahmane Tiani, commander of the presidential guard, was leading this latest military misadventure.

