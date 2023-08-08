Nigerian Islamic fintech Enricher plans expansion to UK, North America

Nigerian fintech Enricher aims to expand its activities to the UK and North America to take advantage of growing global demand for Islam-compliant finance, founder and CEO Shakirat Animashaun tells The Africa Report.

