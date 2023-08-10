Ghana: Is President Akufo-Addo padding Supreme Court to influence 2024 polls?

Ghana’s opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns about the number of judges appointed to the Supreme Court by President Nana Akufo-Addo, fearing it is part of a grand scheme in the lead up to the general election.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In