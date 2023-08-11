Walled off

Ghana defends expulsion of Burkina Faso asylum seekers

By Kent Mensah

Posted on August 11, 2023 08:30

Friendlier times: Ghana’s defence minister Dominic Nitiwul (L) talking to then Burkina Faso defence minister Jean-Claude Bouda at a meeting of Sahel and Sahara defence ministers in Abidjan, 2017. (REUTERS/Luc Gnago)
Friendlier times: Ghana’s defence minister Dominic Nitiwul (L) talking to then Burkina Faso defence minister Jean-Claude Bouda at a meeting of Sahel and Sahara defence ministers in Abidjan, 2017. (REUTERS/Luc Gnago)

‘We would do whatever we have to do to protect our people,’ says Ghana’s defence minister on decision to expel more than 500 Burkinabè citizens.

Ghana is playing defence on the security and diplomatic fronts after launching military operations along its northern border in an effort to clamp down on suspected terrorists and fleeing migrants making their way from the troubled Sahel to coastal West Africa.

