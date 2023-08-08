Niger coup: Meet the team advising Tinubu on how to thwart Tiani

The measures proposed, including immediate financial sanctions, border closures, and the looming spectre of a military intervention to dislodge the coup organisers and secure the release of the ousted head of state, had a seismic impact.

These announcements have reverberated like a bombshell. General Tiani swiftly rallied support from neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, both cautioning that any West African intervention in Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Bamako and Ouagadougou.

Tinubu, bolstered by an alliance, including a majority of regional heads of state, is up against the formidable coalition of coup plotters. A high-stakes standoff is underway.

The overarching question persists: Will the Nigerian president see this through? Is he prepared to launch a war, regardless of its nature, in the pursuit of restoring a democratically elected president? Can he