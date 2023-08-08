Lost out

Nigeria: How Fani-Kayode, Faleke and others failed to make Tinubu’s cabinet  

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 8, 2023 09:00

© File photo of Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (C) in Lagos, Nigeria. (Reuters/Joe Penney)
File photo of Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (C) in Lagos, Nigeria. (Reuters/Joe Penney)

With President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet now set, we take a look at 10 key politicians who failed to make his ministerial list, and the politics behind the decision. 

After victory come the spoils of war. This has been the tradition in Nigeria since its independence in 1960.

It applies as much to democratically elected administrations as it did to the country’s military juntas, where civilians and senior military officials who played key roles in coups were rewarded with cabinet appointments and those who made sacrifices were compensated.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Youths look at posters outside polling stations prepared ahead of general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, in 2018. (Reuters/Mike Hutchings)

fresh faces

Premium badgeYouth vote will be the game changer in Zimbabwe’s elections If the 23 August polls in Zimbabwe are free and fair, youth participation will be the deciding factor of who rules the country, analysts say.
Orange Burkina’s headquarters in Ouagadougou. (Photo: Orange Burkina)

general disconnect

Premium badgeIn Burkina Faso, Traoré’s war tax fuels telecoms boycott Orange, Moov and Telecel are bracing for another consumer boycott on 8, 15 and 22 August, provoked by a 5% tax to fight terrorists.
A woman harvests tobacco at a farm outside Harare, Zimbabwe.

smoke out

Premium badgeZimbabwe is revitalising tobacco farming, but at what price? Zimbabwe has recorded the highest tobacco production in nearly 200 years, but farmers say they are choking on debts to the Chinese.
The trade embargo on Niger, which includes essential goods, will quickly affect the population. (Tagaza Djibo for JA/TAR)

ripple effect

Premium badgeWill the embargo soon suffocate Niger’s economy? Niger has been hit by unprecedented sanctions, exceeding those against Mali last year. Here are seven questions to understand the implications for Ni...