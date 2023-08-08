Ethiopia: After Tigray and Oromia, Amhara nationalists take on Abiy

The instability roiling Ethiopia is intensifying in Amhara, the second-largest region, which is following Tigray and Oromia by hosting rebels that threaten to oust the federal government in Addis Ababa.
In response to a request from the loyalist regional authority in Amhara, the federal government declared a state of emergency on 4 August after local militias clashed with the Ethiopian army.
