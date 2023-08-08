Federal fallout

Ethiopia: After Tigray and Oromia, Amhara nationalists take on Abiy

By Patrick Wight

Posted on August 8, 2023 15:06

File photo of Amhara Fano militia fighters at Saint George Church in Lalibela.(AFP/Solan Kolli)
Federal authorities have declared a state of emergency after their troops clashed with local Fano militias in the Amhara region.

The instability roiling Ethiopia is intensifying in Amhara, the second-largest region, which is following Tigray and Oromia by hosting rebels that threaten to oust the federal government in Addis Ababa.

In response to a request from the loyalist regional authority in Amhara, the federal government declared a state of emergency on 4 August after local militias clashed with the Ethiopian army.

