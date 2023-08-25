South Africa’s universities swamped by corruption, organised crime

After a hitman tried to assassinate the vice-chancellor of Fort Hare University but ended up gunning down the academic’s bodyguard, in January 2023, South Africa’s police abducted and tortured a union leader, according to the union concerned.

