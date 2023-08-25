broken moral compass

South Africa’s universities swamped by corruption, organised crime

By Ray Mwareya

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 25, 2023 13:21

Fort Hare University was known for educating the great minds of South Africa’s struggle. (All rights reserved)
Fort Hare University was known for educating the great minds of South Africa’s struggle. (All rights reserved)

Universities in South Africa are plagued with illegal, even murderous, practices. The decay at Fort Hare mirrors a deepening ‘university capture’.

After a hitman tried to assassinate the vice-chancellor of Fort Hare University but ended up gunning down the academic’s bodyguard, in January 2023, South Africa’s police abducted and tortured a union leader, according to the union concerned.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

File photo of then president Uhuru Kenyatta and deputy president William Ruto in 2017. (REUTERS/Baz Ratner)

kowtow

Premium badgeUhuru Kenyatta: William Ruto’s bogeyman or a real threat? Kenya’s President William Ruto appears to be targeting the man he served under as deputy, and Uhuru Kenyatta can no longer remain silent.
General election in Bulawayo

pressure cooker

Premium badgeZimbabwe elections: ZANU-PF claims early lead, observers arrested Mnangagwa’s party flouts electoral law by announcing results before the Electoral Commission, following the arrests of 41 poll observers.
Fighters loyal to the Lord’s Resistance Army pose with their rifles inside the forest near River Mbou in the Central African Republic

guns down

Premium badgeUganda: End of Kony’s LRA as rebels return home? The anticipated short retrieval operation was stretched out due to disagreements over the repatriation of the CAR women married to ex-fighters.

mercenary life

Premium badgeWith Prigozhin gone, what will become of Wagner in Africa? With the Kremlin’s confirmation of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death, there’s speculation about the future of the group he played a part in establishing. Is a...