Latest coup d’état attempt in Benin foiled

foiled attempt

A new attempt to destabilise Benin – the details of which are still unknown and have not been made public – was reportedly foiled during the night of 25 to 26 June.

According to our sources, around 15 military personnel, including the bodyguard of Colonel Montan Kérékou, the son of former President Mathieu Kérékou, were arrested prior to appearing before the country’s anti-terrorism and economic crimes court, the Cour de répression des infractions économiques et du terrorisme (CRIET), and detained under a detention warrant.

READ MORE Nigeria-Benin border closure: bully boy tactics to crush a weaker rival

Currently serving as chief of staff to the defence minister, Colonel Kérékou was not placed under investigation and does not appear to have had any involvement in the coup.

In mid-February 2020, following an investigation launched in December 2019, more than 20 individuals, including 10 officers, linked to retired Colonel Pascal Tawès (who lives in the United States), were taken in for questioning and brought before CRIET.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: The top 50 Disruptors Get ready for disruption Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s special feature "The top 50 Disruptors". Get your free PDF by completing the following form. Email Address * Full Name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

According to a source close to President Patrice Talon, these repeated coup attempts are related to the president’s drive to “modernise”, “clean up” and “reform the entire public sector”, including the army.

Announced in early January 2020 by the president and adopted on 23 June by the National Assembly, the creation of a National Guard as Benin’s fourth branch of armed forces, alongside its army, air and navy forces, is one aspect of this comprehensive overhaul – one that “endangers certain rentier positions”, our source said.