Cabinet bloat

Tinubu increases ministers to 48 despite Nigeria’s economic crisis

By Ben Ezeamalu

Posted on August 9, 2023 11:16

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu.
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu. (Olukayode Jaiyeola/ NurPhoto/AFP)

President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet will consist of 48 federal ministers, a record number since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

This is a move analysts say will further drain the country’s already depleted purse.

The president initially sent a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the senate for screening, but later added an additional 20.

