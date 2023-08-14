Algeria relies on Russia’s wheat now more than ever

Algeria has recently purchased between 600,000 and 800,000 metric tons of wheat through an international invitation to tender, according to estimates by European traders as reported by Reuters. This comes on the backdrop of the Ukraine war that leaves grain-importing countries in a pickle.

