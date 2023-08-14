Lean times

Algeria relies on Russia’s wheat now more than ever

By Estelle Maussion

August 14, 2023

Khobz el-dâr (Arabic for “bread of the house”) at the El Ghezel souk in Constantine.
Khobz el-dâr (Arabic for “bread of the house”) at the El Ghezel souk in Constantine. © Photo by Eric Lafforgue /Hans Lucas/via AFP

Drought-stricken Algeria has imported 2.5 million tons of wheat – mostly from Russia – in the first half of the year.

Algeria has recently purchased between 600,000 and 800,000 metric tons of wheat through an international invitation to tender, according to estimates by European traders as reported by Reuters. This comes on the backdrop of the Ukraine war that leaves grain-importing countries in a pickle.

