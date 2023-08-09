ECOWAS poised to scrap plan to initiate military action against Niger

Ahead of the ECOWAS heads of state meeting on Thursday, multiple sources within the Nigerian presidency tell The Africa Report that the West African bloc will not be sanctioning military intervention into the Republic of Niger, which last month witnessed a coup.

