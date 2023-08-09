more diplomacy

ECOWAS poised to scrap plan to initiate military action against Niger

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on August 9, 2023 15:59

FILE PHOTO: A member of the ECOWAS regional force in Banjul, Gambia, 2017 © FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of members of the regional ECOWAS force are seen at the Denton Bridge check point in Banjul, Gambia January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon/File Photo – RC24H2A1WCPQ
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of members of the regional ECOWAS force are seen at the Denton Bridge check point in Banjul, Gambia January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon/File Photo – RC24H2A1WCPQ

Neither Nigeria nor ECOWAS member states are likely to push for war against Niger for multiple reasons, sources say.

Ahead of the ECOWAS heads of state meeting on Thursday, multiple sources within the Nigerian presidency tell The Africa Report that the West African bloc will not be sanctioning military intervention into the Republic of Niger, which last month witnessed a coup.

