IFC’s Olivier Buyoya making his mark in West Africa

By Thaïs Brouck

Posted on September 6, 2023 09:59

© Olivier Buyoya, head of the International Finance Corporation’s West Africa region. Photo supplied
Olivier Buyoya, head of the International Finance Corporation’s West Africa region. Photo supplied

By focusing on the financing of agricultural projects, Burundi’s Olivier Buyoya, appointed head of the International Finance Corporation’s West Africa region in November 2022, has already proved his worth.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private sector arm, and Senegal-based agritech company agCelerant joined forces last July with the Bank of Africa (BOA) to improve access to finance for rice farmers.

Through the agreement, the IFC has committed more than $7m.

