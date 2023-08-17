Shrinking Pie

Looming peak global oil demand raises the stakes for African producers

By David Whitehouse

Posted on August 17, 2023 04:00

The Dangote Petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria May 22, 2023.
The Dangote Petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Can they compete in terms of ease of doing business, political and economic stability and absence of corruption?

Peak global oil demand is likely to arrive faster than previously expected, according to a batch of recent research estimates. That raises the stakes for new and prospective African producers who may face a long downhill pattern of demand.

