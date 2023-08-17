Peak global oil demand is likely to arrive faster than previously expected, according to a batch of recent research estimates. That raises the stakes for new and prospective African producers who may face a long downhill pattern of demand.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In