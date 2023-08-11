Africa’s green transition currently unattainable, says Mahmoud Mohieldin

Clean energy solutions will only be adopted when they become more affordable, a target that the private sector and governments should work towards achieving, says Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Special Envoy on Financing 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.
“We’ll not be talking about solar unless the private sector gets its act together to scale up and reduce the transaction cost,” Mohieldin tells The Africa Report.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In