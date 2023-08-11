Multiple reforms

Africa’s green transition currently unattainable, says Mahmoud Mohieldin

By Sherif Tarek

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 11, 2023 04:00

Mahmoud Mohieldin, Egypt’s climate champion, during an interview.
Mahmoud Mohieldin, Egypt’s climate champion, during an interview with Reuters in Cairo, as Egypt prepares to host the COP27 summit in Egypt, September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Mahmoud Mohieldin speaks about his vision for public and private sectors working together to accelerate the green energy transition.

Clean energy solutions will only be adopted when they become more affordable, a target that the private sector and governments should work towards achieving, says Mahmoud Mohieldin, the UN Special Envoy on Financing 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

“We’ll not be talking about solar unless the private sector gets its act together to scale up and reduce the transaction cost,” Mohieldin tells The Africa Report.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

weather riot

Premium badgeAfrica: Home of haywire heatwaves and southern snowfalls In July, while snow fell in South Africa – a very rare occurrence – countries in North Africa broke minimum and maximum heat records.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Anti-Homosexuality

Uganda President Museveni accuses World Bank of coercion after loan freeze The World Bank said Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act ‘fundamentally contradicts’ the institution’s values.
South Africa hosts inaugural green hydrogen summit in Cape Town © South African president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Green Hydrogen Summit at Century City in Cape Town, South Africa, November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Mission Critical

Premium badgeGreen Hydrogen: A path to African industrialisation or another false dawn? The Ukraine war has limited Europe’s options for natural gas and reduced the possible sources of hydrogen, heightening the focus on Africa. How much t...
Bottles of Tusker Malt beer at the East African Breweries Limited factory in Nairobi. (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

thirst quenching

Premium badgeEast African Breweries averts forex losses in volatile Kenyan market By renegotiating contracts, the drinks company reduced its exposure to forex pressure, while local sourcing has kept it resilient.