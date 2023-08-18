wrong move?

Liberia extradites Sierra Leone’s purported coup leader, as presidential candidate cries foul

By Darlington Porkpa

A border crossing between Liberia and Sierra Leone. (Reuters/James Giahyue)
Easing the border or crossing the line: Liberia may have extradited Turay to facilitate trade, some say. (Reuters/James Giahyue)

Critics accuse the George Weah government of violating international conventions by responding to Freetown’s extradition request for ex-police chief Mohammed Yaetey Turay.

Liberia has extradited Sierra Leone’s former chief superintendent of police Mohammed Yaetey Turay to face prosecution in connection with an alleged failed coup in his home country.

Turay was dismissed by President Julius Maada Bio in May 2020, and had been residing in Liberia along with his family until his arrest on 4 August.

The Sierra Leonean authorities allege that Turay and several others planned a coup between 1 June and the day of Turay’s arrest.

READ MORE In Liberia, corruption sanctions are not a deterrent for candidates

A military delegation from Sierra Leone arrived in Liberia on 7 August with an extradition request, despite a last-minute rush by Liberian human rights activists to block the extradition. 

Tiawan Saye Gongloe, one of Liberia’s chief human rights lawyers and a presidential candidate in upcoming Liberian elections, has taken the George Weah administration to task for violating international obligations under the refugee convention.

