Liberia extradites Sierra Leone’s purported coup leader, as presidential candidate cries foul

Liberia has extradited Sierra Leone’s former chief superintendent of police Mohammed Yaetey Turay to face prosecution in connection with an alleged failed coup in his home country.

Turay was dismissed by President Julius Maada Bio in May 2020, and had been residing in Liberia along with his family until his arrest on 4 August.

The Sierra Leonean authorities allege that Turay and several others planned a coup between 1 June and the day of Turay’s arrest.

A military delegation from Sierra Leone arrived in Liberia on 7 August with an extradition request, despite a last-minute rush by Liberian human rights activists to block the extradition.

Tiawan Saye Gongloe, one of Liberia’s chief human rights lawyers and a presidential candidate in upcoming Liberian elections, has taken the George Weah administration to task for violating international obligations under the refugee convention.

