back on ballot

Khalifa Sall, Karim Wade eligible for Senegal presidential race

By Mawunyo Hermann Boko

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 11, 2023 10:31

March of Senegalese opponents demanding an end to the prosecution of Khalifa Sall and Karim Wade, in Dakar, November 29, 2018.
March of Senegalese opponents demanding an end to the prosecution of Khalifa Sall and Karim Wade, in Dakar, November 29, 2018. © SEYLLOU / AFP

Seven months before the 2024 presidential election, Macky Sall’s two political rivals are expected to stand. President Sall is not in the running.

Khalifa Sall and Karim Wade, convicted of economic crimes in 2018 and 2015, respectively, are eligible as presidential candidates for the February 2024 election after Senegalese MPs voted in favour of an electoral law revision, which re-establishes civic and political rights for those previously deemed ineligible to vote due to imprisonment or fines.

READ MORE Senegal’s President Macky Sall: ‘I made my decision a long time ago’

Sections L28 and L29 of the law banned those convicted to a “sentence exceeding three months of prison without probation or more than six months with probation” from voting lists.

However, the reform allows these citizens to be reintegrated into the electoral roll “five years after the completion of the sentence duration”.

Consensus rules

Consensus for reform was reached during the national political dialogue in late May between the ruling coalition Benno Bokk Yakaar and the majority of the opposition political formations.

The amendment

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

jad20230731-mmo-maroc-armement-01-1256×628-1690976597 Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR) and US Army vehicles in the province of Tan-Tan (southwest Morocco) on 30 June 2022, during the 18th annual African Lion military exercise © FADEL SENNA/AFP

world wide weapons

Premium badgeMorocco looks beyond US, France in arms race with Algeria While Western arms still dominate the Moroccan military arsenal, Rabat is looking to new competitors such as China and India for cheaper weapons.
Fatoumata Sanogo, the new head of Cote d’Ivoire’s national oil company

Changing guard

Premium badgeCôte d’Ivoire taps first woman to lead Petroci oil group Petroleum engineer Fatoumata Sanogo will first have to clean up the state-owned company plagued by the missing butane gas scandal.
Friendlier times: Ghana’s defence minister Dominic Nitiwul (L) talking to then Burkina Faso defence minister Jean-Claude Bouda at a meeting of Sahel and Sahara defence ministers in Abidjan, 2017. (REUTERS/Luc Gnago)

Walled off

Premium badgeGhana defends expulsion of Burkina Faso asylum seekers ‘We would do whatever we have to do to protect our people,’ says Ghana’s defence minister on decision to expel more than 500 Burkinabè citizens.
A film still from “Shimoni” (The Pit), directed by Angela Wanjiku Wamai

Cinematic excellence

The 10 best African films of 2023…so far It has been quite the solid start to the cinematic year with African films making strong showings at the world’s most prestigious film festivals. ...