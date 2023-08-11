Khalifa Sall and Karim Wade, convicted of economic crimes in 2018 and 2015, respectively, are eligible as presidential candidates for the February 2024 election after Senegalese MPs voted in favour of an electoral law revision, which re-establishes civic and political rights for those previously deemed ineligible to vote due to imprisonment or fines.

Sections L28 and L29 of the law banned those convicted to a “sentence exceeding three months of prison without probation or more than six months with probation” from voting lists.

However, the reform allows these citizens to be reintegrated into the electoral roll “five years after the completion of the sentence duration”.

Consensus rules

Consensus for reform was reached during the national political dialogue in late May between the ruling coalition Benno Bokk Yakaar and the majority of the opposition political formations.

The amendment