Is Aliko Dangote preparing to hand over to his daughters?

Dangote Sugar Refineries now has two Aliko Dangotes on the board. The Dangote Group subsidiary announced in a statement to the Nigerian stock exchange on 1 August that Mariya Aliko Dangote would be joining as an executive director.

