just desserts

Is Aliko Dangote preparing to hand over to his daughters?

By Estelle Maussion

Posted on August 11, 2023 08:01

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, visits the Art X in Lagos
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has promoted his daughter Mariya to the head of his sugar division. REUTERS/Temilade

Nigerian billionaire promotes Mariya Aliko Dangote, a top business strategist with a legal background, to the board of Dangote Sugar Refineries.

Dangote Sugar Refineries now has two Aliko Dangotes on the board. The Dangote Group subsidiary announced in a statement to the Nigerian stock exchange on 1 August that Mariya Aliko Dangote would be joining as an executive director.

