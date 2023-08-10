ECOWAS voted on Thursday to deploy standby military troops to restore constitutional order in Niger, whose President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled last month.
Reacting to the decision, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said the possibility of military intervention cannot be ruled out, even though he had earlier called on the West African bloc to hold dialogue with the landlocked country’s junta.
