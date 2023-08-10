Change of heart?

ECOWAS votes to deploy standby force to restore order in coup-hit Niger

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on August 10, 2023 18:35

© Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu poses for a group photo with other West African leaders before an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) meeting in Abuja, Nigeria August 10, 2023. REUTERS/Abraham Achirga
Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu poses for a group photo with other West African leaders before an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) meeting in Abuja, Nigeria August 10, 2023. REUTERS/Abraham Achirga

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu says ‘no option is taken off the table including the use of force as the last resort’.

ECOWAS voted on Thursday to deploy standby military troops to restore constitutional order in Niger, whose President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled last month. 

Reacting to the decision, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said the possibility of military intervention cannot be ruled out, even though he had earlier called on the West African bloc to hold dialogue with the landlocked country’s junta. 

