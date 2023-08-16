Delays continue in Senegal’s oil and gas sector

Located on the Senegalese-Mauritanian maritime border, the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas field is subject to a further delay in the start of production. Initially scheduled for the last quarter of 2023, the inauguration of GTA’s first phase has officially been postponed for operational reasons.

While British giant BP merely announced the news when it published its biannual results, the Texan company Kosmos Energy – which owns 29% of this project, compared with 61% for BP and 10% for Petrosen and SMHPM – explained the delay by the unavailability, within the planned timeframe, of the floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO).