Nigeria’s Nyesom Wike: The Jagaban of the Niger Delta?

As soon as he became governor of Rivers State, the sometimes turbulent and always complex premier state in the oil-producing Niger Delta, a media superstar was born.

In the 8 years and 2 months that have elapsed since 29 May 2015, Nyesom Wike has been a ubiquitous figure in print, online, on TV and radio – partly because he spends vast sums on publicity, and partly because he is extremely newsworthy.

Garrulous, witty, irascible, flamboyant, boastful, hedonistic, bold, brave, combative and clever, he’s a larger-than-life lawyer, sharp-suited swaggering showman, imperious bruiser and highly effective operator who attracts contempt and admiration in equal measures.