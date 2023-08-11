upwardly mobile

Nigeria’s Nyesom Wike: The Jagaban of the Niger Delta?

By Donu Kogbara

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 11, 2023 09:55

Nyesom Wike, flamboyant showman, imperious bruiser, and now a minister in Nigeria’s government. (All rights reserved)
From PDP funder to Tinubu ally, Wike has dramatically flexed his political muscle. The big question is whether he will try to emulate the president’s rise from regional champion to running the nation.

As soon as he became governor of Rivers State, the sometimes turbulent and always complex premier state in the oil-producing Niger Delta, a media superstar was born.

In the 8 years and 2 months that have elapsed since 29 May 2015, Nyesom Wike has been a ubiquitous figure in print, online, on TV and radio – partly because he spends vast sums on publicity, and partly because he is extremely newsworthy.

Garrulous, witty, irascible, flamboyant, boastful, hedonistic, bold, brave, combative and clever, he’s a larger-than-life lawyer, sharp-suited swaggering showman, imperious bruiser and highly effective operator who attracts contempt and admiration in equal measures.

