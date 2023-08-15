political crucifixion?

Detention of Buhari-era officials dents Tinubu’s democratic credentials, say activists

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 15, 2023 06:00

Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele.
Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele. REUTERS

For over 60 days, Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, have been in detention.

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, was granted bail last week by a Federal High Court after his arraignment for alleged illegal weapon possession. However, armed officials from the Department of State Services (DSS) re-arrested Emefiele outside the courtroom, sparking outrage.

