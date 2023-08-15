Detention of Buhari-era officials dents Tinubu’s democratic credentials, say activists

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, was granted bail last week by a Federal High Court after his arraignment for alleged illegal weapon possession. However, armed officials from the Department of State Services (DSS) re-arrested Emefiele outside the courtroom, sparking outrage.
