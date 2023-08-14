Simon Tiemtoré finally signs huge Oragroup-Vista Bank deal

Pan-African private equity investor Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) has signed an agreement to sell its entire stake in Oragroup to Vista Bank, ending the long takeover saga of the commercial banking group.

