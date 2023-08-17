Analysts bet on Nigerian firms’ resilience against ailing naira

Nigeria’s new foreign exchange policy has led to huge exchange rate losses for some of the country’s largest companies. But the worst is over, according to analysts who say that the resilience of Nigerian companies will make them adapt over time.

