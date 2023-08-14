uninterrupted energy

Kenya’s Gridless looks to advance Bitcoin mining-power model

By Dulue Mbachu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 14, 2023 14:42

© A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is placed on a PC motherboard, in this illustration taken June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is placed on a PC motherboard, in this illustration taken June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tech-savvy startup plans to build renewable-energy-driven mini-grids in rural areas that would be funded through cryptocurrency mining investors.

Just one year after opening its Bitcoin data centre and renewable power plants, Nairobi-based startup Gridless is seeking a new round of funding to expand in further African markets, a step that is meant to attract crypto miners to the continent. 

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

jad20230810-eco-cameroun-notation-standard-poors-petrole-1256×628-1691678404 © Oil platform off Limbé. Renaud Van Der Meeren for EDJ

domestic debt

Cameroon suffers another downgrade, this time by Standard and Poor’s The world’s leading credit rating agency has downgraded Cameroon’s sovereign rating by six points, a steeper downgrade than that by Moody’s two weeks ...
Khobz el-dâr (Arabic for “bread of the house”) at the El Ghezel souk in Constantine.

Lean times

Premium badgeAlgeria relies on Russia’s wheat now more than ever Drought-stricken Algeria has imported 2.5 million tons of wheat – mostly from Russia – in the first half of the year.
American-Burkinabè entrepreneur Simon Tiemtoré, Chairman of Vista Group, at the Africa CEO Forum in June 2023. Franck Emmanuel ELOYE/AFRICA CEO FORUM

millionaire to the rescue

Premium badgeSimon Tiemtoré finally signs huge Oragroup-Vista Bank deal Pan-African private investor Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) has agreed to sell its entire stake in Oragroup to majority-shareholder Vista Group.
© Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stands next to Stephane Roudet, IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, during a news conference in Accra, Ghana December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

lack of transparency

Premium badgeGhana: Labour groups wary of pension fund restructure amid govt mistrust Labour unions have consented to their pension funds being incorporated into the government’s debt exchange plan. However, their optimism is tempered b...