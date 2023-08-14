lack of transparency

Ghana: Labour groups wary of pension fund restructure amid govt mistrust

By Jonas Nyabor

Posted on August 14, 2023 08:39

© Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stands next to Stephane Roudet, IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, during a news conference in Accra, Ghana December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen
Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stands next to Stephane Roudet, IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, during a news conference in Accra, Ghana December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

Labour unions have consented to their pension funds being incorporated into the government’s debt exchange plan. However, their optimism is tempered by doubts.

Ghana’s labour unions have agreed to the inclusion of their pension funds in the government’s domestic debt exchange programme but remain sceptical over whether the government will stick to its end of the deal.

