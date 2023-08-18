Nigeria: Southeast region criticises Tinubu’s ministerial list

President Bola Tinubu’s list of 48 ministerial nominees incurred the anger of south-easterners after only five people from the region made the cut – the lowest figure of candidates among the six geopolitical zones in the country.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In