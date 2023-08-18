limited reach

Nigeria: Southeast region criticises Tinubu’s ministerial list

By Ben Ezeamalu



Posted on August 18, 2023 10:06

© File photo of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attending an APC meeting. (Kola Sulaimon / AFP)
File photo of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attending an APC meeting. (Kola Sulaimon / AFP)

The dominant Igbo ethnic group in southeast Nigeria say they are not fairly represented in government as its 48 ministerial nominees are announced.

President Bola Tinubu’s list of 48 ministerial nominees incurred the anger of south-easterners after only five people from the region made the cut – the lowest figure of candidates among the six geopolitical zones in the country.

