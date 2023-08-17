relentless push

Newly split Airtel Money pushes to tap Safaricom database for a lifeline

By Herald Onyango

Posted on August 17, 2023 10:14

FILE PHOTO: A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram © FILE PHOTO: A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo – RC27E2AHCNHO
FILE PHOTO: A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo – RC27E2AHCNHO

In a bid to breathe life into its mobile money segment, Airtel Money Kenya is seeking to capitalise on Safaricom’s customer base.

Airtel Money Kenya Ltd (AMKL) is pressing to finally integrate its database with Safaricom in about a month’s time to allow the latter’s customers to make payments to its less popular merchant service, named Lipa na Airtel Money.

