Niger coup: Guinea’s Doumbouya will not be swayed

Faced with a real threat of military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a Nigerien delegation, led by the new chief of staff of the armed forces, General Moussa Salaou Barmou, travelled to Conakry on 12 August to ask Guinea’s interim president Mamady Doumbouya for “stronger support to face the challenges ahead”.

While mediation by a group of Nigerian religious leaders is still taking place, ECOWAS is maintaining unprecedented pressure on the coup leaders, and both sides are looking for allies. Which makes Doumbouya a key player whose position could be pivotal.

The Guinean has not aligned himself with ECOWAS, but neither has he joined forces with Assimi Goïta of Mali and Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso, both of whom have announced their readiness to provide military support to coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani.

As Guinea is itself suspended from