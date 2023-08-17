middle man

Niger coup: Guinea’s Doumbouya will not be swayed

By Diawo Barry

Posted on August 17, 2023 08:58

Guinea’s interim president, Mamadi Doumbouya. (AFP/John Wessels)
Though he is part of what is now a quartet of unelected leaders in West Africa, Guinea’s interim president Mamady Doumbouya is his own man and is taking a measured stance over the coup d’état in Niger.

Faced with a real threat of military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a Nigerien delegation, led by the new chief of staff of the armed forces, General Moussa Salaou Barmou, travelled to Conakry on 12 August to ask Guinea’s interim president Mamady Doumbouya for “stronger support to face the challenges ahead”.

While mediation by a group of Nigerian religious leaders is still taking place, ECOWAS is maintaining unprecedented pressure on the coup leaders, and both sides are looking for allies. Which makes Doumbouya a key player whose position could be pivotal.

Can the Niger army stand up to ECOWAS?

The Guinean has not aligned himself with ECOWAS, but neither has he joined forces with Assimi Goïta of Mali and Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso, both of whom have announced their readiness to provide military support to coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani.

As Guinea is itself suspended from

