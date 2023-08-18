EDF Africa chief: ‘Subsidising electricity for everyone does the economy a disservice’

Despite the continent’s abundant energy resources, only one in two Africans has access to electricity – a situation which continues to hamper the economic development of many countries. As they struggle to catch up, they are now being called upon to combat the climate change largely caused by more industrialised nations. How can Africa win this race against time?
Valérie Levkov, senior vice president for Africa, the Middle East and East Mediterranean at EDF, gives her views. The French electricity giant has been present in South Africa since 1978 and is active in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal and Togo.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In