power on

EDF Africa chief: ‘Subsidising electricity for everyone does the economy a disservice’

By Bilal Mousjid

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 18, 2023 14:26

Capacity building and PPPs are a strong part of EDF’s Africa strategy. (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)
Capacity building and PPPs are a strong part of EDF’s Africa strategy. (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Valérie Levkov, EDF’s vice president for Africa, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean, speaks about the challenges facing the continent and the role of renewable energy in its future.

Despite the continent’s abundant energy resources, only one in two Africans has access to electricity – a situation which continues to hamper the economic development of many countries. As they struggle to catch up, they are now being called upon to combat the climate change largely caused by more industrialised nations. How can Africa win this race against time?

READ MORE Power Africa: 10 biggest projects in 10 years

Valérie Levkov, senior vice president for Africa, the Middle East and East Mediterranean at EDF, gives her views. The French electricity giant has been present in South Africa since 1978 and is active in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal and Togo.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Supporters of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa cheer at a rally in Harare ahead of the 2023 general elections. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

elephant in the room

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Free, fair election is only way out of alarming debt With the cash-strapped country’s public debt at almost 100% of GDP, one of Zimbabwe’s key challenges remains an obstacle as presidential poll looms.
FILE PHOTO: A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram © FILE PHOTO: A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo – RC27E2AHCNHO

relentless push

Premium badgeNewly split Airtel Money pushes to tap Safaricom database for a lifeline In a bid to breathe life into its mobile money segment, Airtel Money Kenya is seeking to capitalise on Safaricom’s customer base.
© New 1000 naira note. REUTERS

dollar drought

Premium badgeAnalysts bet on Nigerian firms’ resilience against ailing naira There may be limited depreciation depending on the liquidity situation in the forex market, but it won’t be the kind of losses in Q2, say experts.
© The Dangote Petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Shrinking Pie

Premium badgeLooming peak global oil demand raises the stakes for African producers Can they compete in terms of ease of doing business, political and economic stability and absence of corruption?