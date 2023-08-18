EDF Africa chief: ‘Subsidising electricity for everyone does the economy a disservice’

Despite the continent’s abundant energy resources, only one in two Africans has access to electricity – a situation which continues to hamper the economic development of many countries. As they struggle to catch up, they are now being called upon to combat the climate change largely caused by more industrialised nations. How can Africa win this race against time?

Valérie Levkov, senior vice president for Africa, the Middle East and East Mediterranean at EDF, gives her views. The French electricity giant has been present in South Africa since 1978 and is active in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal and Togo.