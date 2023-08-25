kowtow

Uhuru Kenyatta: William Ruto’s bogeyman or a real threat?

By Son Gatitu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 25, 2023 10:24

File photo of then president Uhuru Kenyatta and deputy president William Ruto in 2017. (REUTERS/Baz Ratner)
File photo of then president Uhuru Kenyatta and deputy president William Ruto in 2017. (REUTERS/Baz Ratner)

Kenya’s President William Ruto appears to be targeting the man he served under as deputy, and Uhuru Kenyatta can no longer remain silent.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta is back in the limelight at a time when the Kenyan government is cracking down on politicians believed to be behind the recent opposition-led demonstrations.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

General election in Bulawayo

pressure cooker

Premium badgeZimbabwe elections: ZANU-PF claims early lead, observers arrested Mnangagwa’s party flouts electoral law by announcing results before the Electoral Commission, following the arrests of 41 poll observers.
Fighters loyal to the Lord’s Resistance Army pose with their rifles inside the forest near River Mbou in the Central African Republic

guns down

Premium badgeUganda: End of Kony’s LRA as rebels return home? The anticipated short retrieval operation was stretched out due to disagreements over the repatriation of the CAR women married to ex-fighters.

mercenary life

Premium badgeWith Prigozhin gone, what will become of Wagner in Africa? With the Kremlin’s confirmation of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death, there’s speculation about the future of the group he played a part in establishing. Is a...

winning team?

Premium badgeWho Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba took on campaign trail The head of state, who has been in power since 2009, was campaigning intensely ahead of Saturday’s three simultaneous elections – including the presid...