Former president Uhuru Kenyatta is back in the limelight at a time when the Kenyan government is cracking down on politicians believed to be behind the recent opposition-led demonstrations.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In