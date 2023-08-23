Ghana’s central bank boss under pressure to resign over fiscal recklessness

Ghana’s opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the central bank is headed into a “bottomless pit” after the treasury recorded a staggering ¢60.8bn ($6bn) loss for the 2022 fiscal year. This is twice the amount the West African country is receiving as relief support from the International Monetary Fund to revive its unstable economy.

